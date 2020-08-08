Critical Analysis: Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) vs. Rayonier (NASDAQ:RYN)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share. Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Rayonier pays out 234.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rayonier has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Retail Opportunity Investments has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Retail Opportunity Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rayonier and Retail Opportunity Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 1 2 3 0 2.33 Retail Opportunity Investments 0 4 4 0 2.50

Rayonier currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.74%. Given Rayonier’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rayonier is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Volatility and Risk

Rayonier has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 5.47% 1.92% 1.00% Retail Opportunity Investments 15.53% 3.50% 1.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rayonier and Retail Opportunity Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $711.60 million 0.00 $59.10 million $0.46 N/A Retail Opportunity Investments $295.04 million 4.57 $48.84 million $1.10 10.39

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments. Rayonier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rayonier shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats Rayonier on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (378,000 acres) and New Zealand (408,000 acres).

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services and Standard & Poor's.

