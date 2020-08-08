Critical Comparison: TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and Rostelecom OJSC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELIA Co A B/ADR 3.14% 3.27% 1.15% Rostelecom OJSC 4.39% 7.57% 2.08%

Volatility and Risk

TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rostelecom OJSC has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rostelecom OJSC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and Rostelecom OJSC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.10 billion 1.77 $750.54 million $0.37 20.78 Rostelecom OJSC $5.23 billion N/A $229.04 million N/A N/A

TELIA Co A B/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Rostelecom OJSC.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TELIA Co A B/ADR and Rostelecom OJSC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELIA Co A B/ADR 3 1 2 0 1.83 Rostelecom OJSC 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

TELIA Co A B/ADR beats Rostelecom OJSC on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions. In addition, the company owns and operates fiber backbones. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Halebop, OneCall, MyCall, Phonero, Get, TDC, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Lmt, Amigo, Ezys, and Moldcell brands. It has 16.8 million mobile subscriptions, 1.9 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9 million broadband subscriptions, 2.4 million TV subscriptions, 2.1 million IoT subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Rostelecom OJSC Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels. It operates the intercity network and the international telecommunications gateways of Russia, which carry voice and data traffic that originates in owned, and other national and international operators' networks to national and international operators for termination. The company also operates government programs, including e-Government, unified communication service, and others, as well as offers solutions in the fields of cloud computing, healthcare, education, security, and housing and utility services. In addition, it manufactures communication equipment; and provides repair and maintenance, engineering design, recreational, IT consulting, and data storage services. Further, the company is involved in the provision of pension fund and equipment leasing activities. It serves approximately 13 million broadband subscribers; and approximately 10.1 million pay-TV subscribers, including 5.3 million IPTV subscribers. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

