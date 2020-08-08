Critical Comparison: Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) and RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RASF)

RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get RAIT Financial Trust alerts:

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAIT Financial Trust -236.67% -114.49% -10.53% Two Harbors Investment -139.57% 7.88% 0.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RAIT Financial Trust and Two Harbors Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Two Harbors Investment 0 2 6 0 2.75

Two Harbors Investment has a consensus price target of $10.53, indicating a potential upside of 91.36%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than RAIT Financial Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Two Harbors Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAIT Financial Trust $49.26 million 0.00 -$123.46 million N/A N/A Two Harbors Investment $994.69 million 1.51 $323.96 million $1.37 4.01

Two Harbors Investment has higher revenue and earnings than RAIT Financial Trust.

Volatility and Risk

RAIT Financial Trust has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats RAIT Financial Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RAIT Financial Trust Company Profile

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for RAIT Financial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAIT Financial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.