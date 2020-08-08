Critical Review: Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) & Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 146.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust 1 3 5 0 2.44

Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.20%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $20.22, indicating a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 11.02% 1.52% 0.75% Essential Properties Realty Trust 33.17% 4.24% 2.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $295.33 million 3.69 $53.04 million $1.41 8.97 Essential Properties Realty Trust $139.36 million 11.71 $41.84 million $0.63 28.16

Acadia Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust. Acadia Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats Essential Properties Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 677 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

