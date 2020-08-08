Critical Review: SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) vs. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 3 3 0 0 1.50 CRODA INTL PLC/ADR 2 5 3 0 2.10

Profitability

This table compares SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 N/A N/A N/A CRODA INTL PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 $3.24 billion 3.47 $632.96 million $2.53 15.71 CRODA INTL PLC/ADR $1.76 billion 5.68 $285.90 million $1.18 32.85

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has higher revenue and earnings than CRODA INTL PLC/ADR. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRODA INTL PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. It launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. The firm also manages hedge for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's alternative investments include real estate markets, emerging market debt, commodities and agriculture funds, funds of hedge funds and private equity funds of funds. It conducts an in-house research to make its investments. Schroders plc was founded on 1804 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries. The company also provides specialty ingredients for self-tanning, color cosmetics, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, and oral hygiene, as well as skin, hair, sun, body, and baby care applications; construction chemicals, and bitumen additives; dietary supplements; and advanced materials, and polymer additives for electronics and devices. In addition, it provides chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives; food additives; specialty polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; and packaging, print, and paper chemicals. Further, it provides paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients; thermal management products; plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances; skin health products; hygiene and industrial nonwovens, botanical extracts, tissues, and textile auxiliaries; and water treatment chemicals. Additionally, the company offers bio-based phase change materials for automotive, building and construction, electronics and devices, and thermal energy storage applications. Croda International Plc was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

