CROAT (CROAT) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a market cap of $95,172.31 and $12.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CROAT has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 80,898,973 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

