CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp cut its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for 1.4% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,684,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.58.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.41. 65,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,181. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.76. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.