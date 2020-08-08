Crown (CRW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $22,548.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Crown has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $22,548.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, YoBit and Braziliex. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,279,443 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Braziliex, C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

