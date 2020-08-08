Cryptaur (CPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.92 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $23,884.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.46 or 0.05013852 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002210 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

CPT is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

