Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.14 billion and approximately $88.96 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001426 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, OKEx, HitBTC and Upbit. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $584.52 or 0.04967228 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029687 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,707,305,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, KuCoin, DigiFinex, BiteBTC, Indodax, BigONE, Upbit, GOPAX, Huobi Global, OKEx, Fatbtc, DDEX, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Huobi Korea, Dcoin, HitBTC, ABCC, OceanEx, Bithumb Global, IDEX, CPDAX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.