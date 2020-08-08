Crypto Sports Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $558,271.90 and approximately $1,559.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00478386 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00015451 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00017043 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003403 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

