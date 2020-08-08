CRYPTO20 Market Capitalization Tops $28.80 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $28.80 million and $1,955.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00006066 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $50.98 and $24.43.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.35 or 0.04966034 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029395 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013331 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 is a coin. It launched on October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,355,203 coins. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

