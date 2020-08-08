CryptoAds Marketplace Trading 36.7% Higher This Week (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $104,571.52 and approximately $3,736.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00110466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.68 or 0.01969383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00191928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00110186 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

