Cryptopay Price Reaches $0.0400 on Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $26.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.95 or 0.04989581 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050551 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029623 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,370,445 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

