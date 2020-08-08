CryptoSoul Price Hits $0.0002 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $60,502.95 and $266.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00110466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.68 or 0.01969383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00191928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00110186 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,241,313 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,658,808 tokens. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

