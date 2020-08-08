CUB Energy (CVE:KUB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

CUB Energy Inc (CVE:KUB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. CUB Energy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 9,502 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,704.69, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.44.

About CUB Energy (CVE:KUB)

Cub Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 9 licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Transcarpathian and Dnieper-Donets basins in Ukraine. Cub Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

