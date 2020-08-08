Cube (AUTO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,418.00

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Cube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, BitForex and OKEx. Cube has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $1,418.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cube has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cube alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.69 or 0.01982656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00090457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00190574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00110982 BTC.

About Cube

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx, BitForex and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.