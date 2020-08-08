Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Cubic alerts:

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,111.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,434.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Cubic by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Cubic by 50.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,160,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,744,000 after acquiring an additional 390,185 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Cubic by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,911,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cubic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Cubic in the first quarter worth about $24,572,000.

Cubic has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cubic will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.