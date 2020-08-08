Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Boosted by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.13% of Cummins worth $34,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after buying an additional 235,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,903,000 after purchasing an additional 89,948 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 17.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,899,000 after purchasing an additional 329,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.27. 766,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,587. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $204.98. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

