Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 243.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 4,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.03. 378,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

