Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

