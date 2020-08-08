CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 52.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $19,001.55 and $2.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and STEX. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00493060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000987 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000365 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Token Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject.

CustomContractNetwork Token Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

