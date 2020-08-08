CUTcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $46.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $46.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00109060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.37 or 0.01971533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00194361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00110769 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 113,081,135 coins and its circulating supply is 109,081,135 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.