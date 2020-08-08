CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.47

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $3.75. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 17,236 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 11.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.13% of CVD Equipment worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

