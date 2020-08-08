CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,109,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. The company has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

