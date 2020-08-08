CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 3.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,109,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,451. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

