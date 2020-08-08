CyberFM Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $973.00 (CYFM)

CyberFM (CURRENCY:CYFM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. CyberFM has a total market capitalization of $100,125.78 and $973.00 worth of CyberFM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberFM has traded up 75.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberFM token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Token Store, Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberFM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.02 or 0.01978488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00101395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00193995 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00111204 BTC.

About CyberFM

CyberFM’s total supply is 102,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,200,000,000 tokens. CyberFM’s official website is cyber-fm.com. The Reddit community for CyberFM is /r/cyberfm. CyberFM’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberFM Token Trading

CyberFM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, LATOKEN, IDEX, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberFM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberFM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberFM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberFM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberFM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.