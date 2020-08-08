CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0133 on Major Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00492804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034549 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,728.30 or 0.99838003 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000991 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

