Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Down 13.0% in July

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 904,600 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of CYCN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 154,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,168. The company has a market capitalization of $141.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.19% and a negative net margin of 2,006.33%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,427,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 939,803 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.