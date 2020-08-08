Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.41

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.41 and traded as low as $2.60. Cypress Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 82,945 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CELP shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cypress Energy Partners from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 118.15%. Equities analysts predict that Cypress Energy Partners LP will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cypress Energy Partners by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cypress Energy Partners by 19.0% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cypress Energy Partners by 353.1% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 55,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cypress Energy Partners by 52.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

