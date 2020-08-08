DAD Chain (DAD) 1-Day Volume Hits $851,736.00

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. DAD Chain has a market cap of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAD Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.90 or 0.04963729 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050368 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014582 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029712 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one. DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.