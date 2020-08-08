Dai Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.93 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. Dai has a market cap of $382.64 million and $20.93 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00008644 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, OasisDEX, Bancor Network and AirSwap. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00110045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.83 or 0.01970778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00194826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00110821 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 376,839,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,320,488 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Bibox, YoBit, Gatecoin, AirSwap, OasisDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

