Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Dana has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.54.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Dana by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,679,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,230,000 after acquiring an additional 403,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dana by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,909,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 287,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,949,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 174.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Dana by 13.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,536,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 420,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.