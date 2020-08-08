Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,975,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Danaher by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,323,000 after buying an additional 241,613 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,547,000 after buying an additional 155,156 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Danaher by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,461,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,126,000 after buying an additional 351,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,252. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $207.66.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,062.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

