Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.40. 1,345,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.09 and its 200 day moving average is $163.51. The stock has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $207.66.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.