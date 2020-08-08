Daniel Ginnetti Sells 6,238 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.43. The stock had a trading volume of 348,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,083,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,719,000 after buying an additional 159,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,137,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35,582 shares during the period. Saddle Point Management L.P. grew its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. now owns 1,600,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,367,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,384 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,185,000 after purchasing an additional 481,300 shares during the period.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

