DAPS Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $221,050.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and $221,050.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Bitbox, txbit.io and SWFT.

DAPS is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, txbit.io, Bitmart, Bitbox and SWFT. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

