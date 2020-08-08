DarioHealth (DRIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect DarioHealth to post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.82). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 318.61% and a negative return on equity of 200.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect DarioHealth to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DRIO opened at $17.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Several research firms recently commented on DRIO. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

