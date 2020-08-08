Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSKE shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. Daseke has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $352.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Daseke had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daseke will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Bonner bought 76,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $125,320.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,769.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Shepko bought 108,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $169,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,598.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Daseke by 49.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

