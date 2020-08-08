DATA Hits Market Capitalization of $8.91 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex and Huobi. DATA has a market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 127.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00110466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.68 or 0.01969383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00191928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00110186 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.