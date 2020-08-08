Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Announces Earnings Results

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $14.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,873,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.87. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $98.99.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 219,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $15,433,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,954,426.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $5,624,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 638,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,827,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,998,798 shares of company stock worth $242,067,077. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

