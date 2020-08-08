Datamine Market Capitalization Hits $1.39 Million (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 90.2% higher against the dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $490,953.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00063042 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00278578 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038963 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008587 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,348,247 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

