Datawallet (DXT) Hits One Day Volume of $15,020.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Datawallet has traded down 37% against the dollar. Datawallet has a total market cap of $276,429.36 and approximately $15,020.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Cobinhood and Exmo.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.08 or 0.01980026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00091299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00190925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00111240 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, BitForex, IDEX, Exmo and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.