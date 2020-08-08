Datawallet Price Down 31.5% Over Last Week (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $347,997.27 and $14,304.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, Exmo and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00106823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.62 or 0.01978244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00194911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00111102 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Cobinhood, Exmo and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

