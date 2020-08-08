DAV Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,899.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $235,014.48 and $48,899.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $24.68 and $50.98.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00495523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035526 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,663.20 or 0.99745038 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000958 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,906,124 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network.

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $18.94, $13.77, $32.15, $24.68, $33.94, $5.60, $20.33, $10.39, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.