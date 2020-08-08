Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,717 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.38% of Davita worth $36,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 178.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Davita in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Davita by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 257.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

In related news, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $437,560.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 283,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,003,895.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $47,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $82.37. 773,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,794. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. Davita Inc has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. On average, analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.