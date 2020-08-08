DDKoin (DDK) Market Cap Reaches $8.68 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.08 or 0.00043194 BTC on popular exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. DDKoin has a market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $91,293.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.73 or 0.01980241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00092002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00193117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00110423 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com.

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

