DEAPcoin Achieves Market Cap of $6.65 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $767,494.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00108206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.53 or 0.01973596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00194204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00111107 BTC.

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg.

DEAPcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

