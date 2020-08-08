DecentBet (DBET) Hits Market Capitalization of $411,272.59

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $411,272.59 and approximately $3,673.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.32 or 0.04990963 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013916 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

