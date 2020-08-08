Delcath Systems (DCTH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Delcath Systems (NYSE:DCTH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Delcath Systems to post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter.

Delcath Systems (NYSE:DCTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($108.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Shares of DCTH opened at $12.58 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's investigational products include melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

